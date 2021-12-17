Western delays return to class, will start term with virtual learning

Western University announced Friday it will delay the start of the new term and move to online learning for the month of January.

Western, along with Brescia, Huron and King's University colleges, will start the new term on Jan. 10 with classes held virtually until Jan. 31.

Officials say the safety precautions are a result of increasing concerns around the COVID-19 Omicron variant.

“We know this is hard,” said Western president Alan Shepard in a statement. “The shift back to online learning, if only for a few weeks, is not our ideal scenario, but we hope this preemptive measure sets us up for success in seeing out the academic year.”

The university itself, as well as libraries, will remain closed one day longer than originally planned, reopening Jan. 4.

Exceptions to the changes include some professional programs and clinical learning in health sciences and medicine, as well as some research work, which will resume in-person on Jan. 4.

Students who live in residence are also being asked to delay their return to campus until in-person learning resumes, if possible.

Shepard encouraged members of the Western community to be cautious over the winter break.

“Please consider keeping your gatherings small to minimize the impact to our community and the one you may be returning home to. We want everyone in the community – including their loved ones – to remain safe and healthy.”

Fanshawe College, which has largely continued to offer virtual learning, announced Thursday that would resume in January, while plans to have more students in classrooms would be postponed.