Western Fair set to open Friday afternoon

Southwestern Ontario’s biggest fair starts Friday in London.

The gates at the Western Fair will open at 3 p.m.

On Thursday evening, work crews were busy performing final checks and, in some cases, final construction on 45 midway rides.

The fair, canceled by the pandemic in 2020 and 2021, returned with a larger footprint in 2022 and again this year.

For the second year in a row, it is being held across the street from its traditional location.

Old favorites, including the Himalaya ride, are joined on the midway by five new attractions.

X-Drive, a high-flying ride the fair’s Greg Blanchard describes as not “for the faint of heart,” is considered the highlight.

Beyond the midway, the fair features free and ticketed concerts and, of course, plenty of food.

Blanchard says the Agriplex will be open to visitors with additional displays.

“Of course last year, it was still in use as a vaccination clinic. This year, it will house exhibitors and vendors, a new community stage, and a new culinary stage.”

Blanchard says admission prices for those between the ages of 10 and 65 have “held steady” for a decade and are not increasing this year.

Fair admission remains free for all other ages.

Sales of online discounted advance tickets for the midway end at 11:59 p.m. Thursday.

More information is available by following this link.