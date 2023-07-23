Western Graduate student breaks barriers in mathematics
A University of Western Ontario graduate student is breaking barriers in the field of math by using her skills to better her community, and contribute to scientific research.
“The climate crisis is booming,” Victoria Quance told CTV News. “We see it recently with the fires and that's only going to continue, so I would love to continue with that for the rest of my life in my career as well combining my skills in math and helping combat climate change.”
Quance is getting her masters in applied mathematics while running her own business, Accelerate Tutoring.
Her personal career goal is to use her data crunching skills to solve climate change.
But she also hopes to encourage other young women and LGBTQ2S+ identifying people to pursue careers in this male dominated field.
“So mathematics is historically male-dominated and at Western most of my classes are still male-dominated,” she explained.
“I’m one of the only female identifying students in a lot of my classes and I just love being a face for more women to join the field a lot of my professors are also male, so, I love being in those spaces and encouraging more female identifying people to join the field and minorities of course,” she said.
-
Vehicle haulers with Cassens Transport go on strikeCassens Transport drivers hit the picket lines on Saturday, looking for pay comparable with what other transport drivers are receiving.
-
Vancouver won’t renew lease for Yaletown overdose prevention site, no new location proposedThe City of Vancouver will not be renewing the lease of an overdose prevention site that’s been in Yaletown since 2021, raising concerns about future access to harm reduction services in the neighbourhood.
-
Feds don't have 'infinite' money to spend on Toronto, Freeland tells ChowFederal Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland says the Government of Canada is already spending plenty of money on the City of Toronto and won’t be coming to the table with additional funds to address the city’s fiscal crisis.
-
Province's federal electoral map redrawing finishedThe Federal Electoral Boundaries Commission for Ontario has concluded its work of redrawing the province's federal electoral map, which means there are some changes expected for Waterloo region voters.
-
Fisher finds human foot in lake in Quebec's Outaouais regionQuebec provincial police say a fisher received a shock when they discovered human remains while fishing in the Outaouais region.
-
Tornado reported in Chatham-KentTwo tornadoes touched down in southern Ontario last Thursday, according to the northern tornadoes project.
-
'You're fired!': Are companies letting AI lay off employees in Canada?A new survey of Canadian workers shows how human resource departments are using artificial intelligence when making layoff decisions.
-
Body recovered of one of four people missing following N.S. flood: RCMPRCMP in Nova Scotia say they have found the body of one of the people who went missing over the weekend during massive weekend flooding across the province.
-
Extreme rain in Nova Scotia exceeds once-in-a-century eventOne of more assured outcomes of a warmer climate is more extreme rainfall events and a higher frequency of occurrence, says meteorologist Bob Robichaud.