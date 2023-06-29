Western issues statement following triple stabbing at University of Waterloo

Western University’s president issued a message of solidarity and support in the wake of a "hate-motivated" attack at a University of Waterloo gender studies class on Wednesday.

On Wednesday afternoon, three people at a gender studies class at the University of Waterloo were stabbed in what police said was a “hate-motivated” attack.

Waterloo Regional Police laid multiple charges against a 24-year-old international and former student on Thursday, including three counts of aggravated assault, four counts of assault with a weapon and two counts of possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

Police allege the suspect walked into the classroom of approximately 40 students, and when he asked the professor what the subject of the class was, he attacked her with two large knives.

As people tried to escape, the suspect stabbed two students – a 19-year-old man and a 20-year-old woman – and then attempted to stab another person.

In a statement issued Thursday afternoon, Western University President Alan Shepard said the university extends its “deepest sympathy” to everyone who was affected by Wednesday’s “hateful act.”

Shepard said senseless acts of violence and hate directed towards women and other equity-deserving communities is a troubling trend currently being seen across society, and therefore, “There has never been a more important time to affirm our support and join in solidarity.”

For people on campus feeling vulnerable, Shepard said Western will continue to prioritize the well-being and safety of its students and employees. With this in mind, additional security measures have been put in place across campus.

“We stand united with students and colleagues at Waterloo and across our own campus, against gender-based violence and all other forms of hatred and bigotry,” the statement reads.

The victims remain in hospital with serious but non life-threatening injuries.

— With files from The Canadian Press

