Western moving classes, exams online, encourages students to move out of residence

Western University is citing the spread of variants of concern in its decision to move most remaining in-person classes and final exams online starting Monday.

Some clinical in-person classes for programs including medicine, nursing and rehabilitation sciences will continue, as will some non-health related programs that cannot go virtual.

Research will also continue, with new safety measures in place, while all research requiring contact with people off-campus requires approval from the Dean’s office and the office of the vice-president of research.

University officials are also encouraging students living in residence to move out early if possible.

President Alan Shepard said in a statement, “These were difficult decisions...Positive cases are continuing to rise across the region and the province – and we’re seeing that pattern emerging among our students and in some residences. We want to do everything we can to stop the spread.”

Students who move out by April 11 or earlier will be offered prorated refunds, and are advised to quarantine at home for two weeks, based on guidance from the Middlesex-London Health Unit.

Students who can't go home until exams are complete, including those in quarantine or isolation, will continue to be supported, the school says.

Shepard added, “I’ve seen most members of our community really rise to the challenge, and I know we can push through. We need to stay on guard, and stay safe. The finish line is approaching.”

Campus remains accessible to employees and graduate students whose work requires it.