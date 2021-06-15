Western premiers call for resolution to Line 5 dispute

Canada's western premiers on Tuesday reiterated their support for Line 5, which they said is a critical link between Canada and the United States.

In a communique issued from the Western Premiers' Conference, they called on the State of Michigan to work with Enbridge to resolve the dispute on Line 5.

The dispute first erupted in November when Gov. Gretchen Whitmer - citing the risk of a catastrophe in the Straits of Mackinac, the waterway where Line 5 traverses the Great Lakes - abruptly revoked the easement that had allowed the line to operate since 1953.

Enbridge insists the pipeline is safe and has already received the state's approval for a $500-million effort to dig a tunnel beneath the straits that would house the line's twin pipes and protect them from anchor strikes.

Today, I hosted the virtual 2021 Western Premiers’ Conference. Was good to connect with @Premier_Silver @CCochrane_NWT @jjhorgan @jkenney @PremierScottMoe & @BrianPallister to discuss the unique needs of Canada’s North and West. ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/cLPRh6bzGp

The Western Premiers also say they discussed the importance of securing greater market access for Canadian goods, services, and resources, including energy products.

"Western Premiers shared their concerns on serious challenges in getting products to domestic and international markets," according to the communique.

"They agreed on the urgency of getting major energy infrastructure, transmission projects, and other infrastructure projects completed in a timely fashion while addressing environmental impacts and maintaining high standards of Indigenous consultation and public engagement."

The conference consists of Yukon Premier Sandy Silver, Nunavut Premier Joe Savikataaq, Northwest Territories Premier Caroline Cochrane, British Columbia Premier John Horgan, Alberta Premier Jason Kenney, Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe and Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister.

With Canadian Press files