Western provides $800k in funding for 'Free the Dot' program

After months of advocacy, Western’s University Student Council (USC) has announced that the school will provide $800,000 in funding for the ‘Free the Dot’ program which provides free menstrual products to students.

The ‘Free the Dot’ program gives students access to free pads, tampons, liners, condoms, menstrual cups and dental dams.

“Ensuring that menstrual products are free and accessible to students who need them will reduce financial and social barriers to education that menstruators experience and build a culture where we can all feel empowered to move through spaces on campus with a sense of belonging,” said Ziyana Kotadia, the VP of University Affairs at USC.

For convenience, students will have the option to have these products delivered to their homes. They will also have access to these products at all washrooms in the University Community Centre (UCC).

According to the USC this is the first time that Western University has paid for free menstrual products for students.

The funding will be given over to years in order to continue USC’s program throughout the campus.