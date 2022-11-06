Western Quebec hospital suspends medical imaging services due to staff shortage

Medical imaging services at the hospital in Saint-André-Avellin, Que. have been shutdown for the next two weeks due to a staff shortage.

The CISSS de l'Outaouais says there will be no medical imaging services available at CLSC Petite-Nation until Nov. 20, "due to the shortage of medical imaging technologists in Vallée-de-la-Lièvre and Petite-Nation."

Patients requiring urgent medical imaging will be transferred to the Papineau Hospital, 40 km away.

"The CISSS de l'Outaouais wants to reassure the population that a contingency plan is in place," the western Quebec health agency said. "Despite the fact that we have major human resources issues in medical imaging, our establishment is doing everything possible to ensure the maintenance of services, while always being in action in the recruitment of technologists."

Saint-André-Avellin is located 80 km northeast of Ottawa.