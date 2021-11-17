Western Quebec woman fined $500 for cursing at police officer
A Fort Colounge, Que. woman upset that she was stopped for speeding in western Quebec received an expensive lesson on why you should not yell at a police officer.
An MRC des Collines-de-l'Outaouais police officer pulled over a driver going 124 km/h on Route 148 in Pontiac Saturday night. The speed limit is 90 km/h.
Police say when the officer approached the door of the vehicle; the driver began "cursing and calling the officer names we unfortunately cannot write."
The driver received a $227 ticket for speeding, and $500 fine under the municipal bylaw for insulting a peace officer.
"It is important to understand that our police officers are only doing their job by enforcing the laws and regulations in force and that for some time we have noticed an increase in speeding on Highway 148 and we have said publicly that we are present. So slow down," said police.
