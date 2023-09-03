Western’s student food bank expecting influx of students, amid high food prices
Next week Western University’s Food Support Centre will be opening up its food bank to students struggling with food insecurity.
The University Student’s Council (USC) food bank is expecting to see an increase in students in need of food this school year as the cost for rent and groceries continues to rise.
“USC Food Support Services has an on-campus food bank where students are able to walk in and get anything they need,” said Bianca Gouveia who oversees Food Support Services.
There is also a food hamper service that offers one student with about one week’s worth of groceries.
“To access that service, students fill out a form and this provide a confidential way to access food support for those who may feel the stigma around food insecurity,” she said.
Between 2021 and 2022 the food bank saw a more than 50 per cent increase -- that includes over 1,000 people walking in to use the service.
With help from volunteers the food bank is now stocked up and ready to open on Thursday, Sept. 7.
-
Calgary and District Labour Council hosts Labour Day drive to benefit local food banksThe Calgary and District Labour Council, which represents 44,000 union members in the public and private sectors, says it encouraged its membership to donate food and money.
-
Riders' Pete Robertson gets one game suspension for head-butting Bombers QBSaskatchewan Roughriders defensive lineman Pete Robertson has been slapped with a one game suspension following a head-butting incident during the Labour Day Classic.
-
Here's what people say they would need to feel safe with driverless cars on B.C. streets.New research shows what people in B.C. say they would need to feel safe sharing the road with self-driving cars – and having a human behind the wheel is high on the list.
-
Ontario Premier Doug Ford asks Bank of Canada to halt rate hikesAnother provincial premier is making a direct appeal to the Bank of Canada to stop raising interest rates.
-
Ottawa firefighters douse blaze in the GlebeOttawa firefighters have extinguished a house fire in the Glebe.
-
Cambridge motorcyclist killed after crash in Wellington CountyThe driver of a motorcycle has been killed following a crash in Centre Wellington.
-
Weekend weather in central B.C. causes 'very aggressive' fire activityBritish Columbia's wildfire service says long weekend weather conditions caused “very aggressive fire activity” on several active blazes in the province's central fire zone.
-
-
Northern Ont. chainsaw sculptor wins first place in international competitionJake Rhodes is an artist – but he doesn’t use a canvas and watercolours. Instead, all he needs is just a piece of wood and a chainsaw.