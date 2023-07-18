iHeartRadio

Western Summer Shakespeare features all female/gender non-conforming cast


Cast members of Summer Shakespeare’s Much Ado About Nothing was seen rehearsing on July 18, 2023. (Joel Merritt/CTV News London)

Summer Shakespeare, the tradition of performing the bard’s plays outdoors, returns to Western University’s Berl Ivey Garden this week.

This year's play will feature an all female or gender non-conforming cast performing a 90-minute version of the comedy Much Ado About Nothing.

A preview of the play happens Wednesday July 19 at 7 p.m. Show dates are Thursday July 20 through Sunday July 23 at 7 p.m.

Director Alexandra Rizkallah said the choice in casting harkens back to the history of theatre drama while giving performers “the power through theatre and … exploration through having to play a different gender to be heard and having those nuances throughout this classic comedy.”

