Western to require COVID-19 vaccine for students in residence

Western University says it is preparing for a full return to in-person classes this fall, and will require students living in residence to have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

In a statement, school officials say that as long as Ontario's supply allows, all students in residence at the university or affiliated colleges will be expected to get vaccinated -- if not before arrival then within 14 days of moving in.

Accommodation can be requested by those who for medical or other reasons under the Ontario Human Rights Code cannot be vaccinated.

During the 2020-2021 school year, there were numerous outbreaks in campus residences involving dozens of cases. At one point nine residences had active outbreaks simultaneously.

Western says this decision prioritizes the health and safety of the campus community, and is endorsed by the Middlesex-London Health Unit.

Western President Alan Shepard said in a statement, “We’re asking students to play an important role in keeping themselves, their friends and classmates, and our community safe and healthy.”

The school is also strongly encouraging all students to get vaccinated, and will offer on-campus vaccination clinics this summer.

Still, officials say current reopening plans will be subject to provincial and public health rules, and changes may be made.

“If there is a need to change course, we will,” Shepard said. “I want to thank the entire campus community for their commitment and flexibility as we work towards a safe return this fall.”