Western U student from Sault Ste. Marie struck and killed

A fourth-year Western University student from Sault Ste. Marie was struck by a pickup truck and killed in London, Ont.

CTV News has learned Maija Nenonen was hit by a pickup truck pulling a trailer with landscaping equipment while walking in a parking lot near campus Monday afternoon.

Nenonen spent three years in the school's health science program and was in her first year in the business administration program in the Ivey Business School on campus, Western University said in a social media post.

The driver of the truck remained at the scene, but police said the investigation is extensive and ongoing.

The statement went on to say that "Maija is remembered as a strong member of our community who gave generously of her time to support others."

The school is offering support for students and employees.

With files from Bryan Bicknell, CTV News London Reporter