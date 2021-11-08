Western University adopts new safety measure that is making some people feel less safe

Students flow into Western University’s Alumni Hall Monday to emerge a short time later carrying, or wearing, their new campus identification.

At first, third-year journalism student Lily McDonald supported the new security measures, especially in light of concerns raised about alleged sexual assaults during orientation week.

“I think that it’s a good policy to put in place considering everything that’s been happening on campus. I think that it will bring a lot of students peace of mind, especially first-year students, considering the year that they’ve had.”

But as McDonald analyzed the ID, concerns began to arise. The lanyard identifies the faculty she’s in and the card carries here name, picture and student number. She admits that could be problematic, especially where social media is concerned.

“That would be the easiest way. You could figure out what faculty I’m in, what school I go to and my name. So, they could totally find information about me through Facebook, or other websites like that.”

When asked if she found that concerning, she replied, “A little bit.”

Questions have been raised about the consultation process that went into developing this policy, with some saying they can see no signs of any consultation.

“A process that does not involve consultation is not a plan that is going to work out in the end,” says Nigmendra Narain, president of the University of Western Ontario Faculty Association (UWOFA). He says along with the issues raised by women, faculty members of colour have also been left feeling uneasy.

“Our BIPOC members who have a history with carding systems are very concerned about the this. And, on top of that, we have a black visitor's pass that just screams highly problematic.”

He also see the requirement for visitors’ passes also doesn’t seem well-considered.

Narain says Western has been working to improve ties between the university and the broader London community and the passes don’t reflect that.

“It’s in our strategic plan to be part of the community and to welcome the community. And they’re very worried that their collaborations in London, and beyond, make Western seem like it’s outside of that community.”

CTV News London reached out to Western administration Monday morning to get insights into the thought process behind the ID system.

Late in the afternoon a member of the communications team, Marcia Steyeart, replied in an email saying no one was available for comment, but added that the use of the IDs was not mandatory.

"Western is providing employees and students with Western-branded lanyards and hard plastic holders as a convenient, secure and accessible way to hold existing Wesetrn ONECards. Use of the lanyards is entirely voluntary and will not be enforced."

She also pointed to a statement posted on the Western website about the IDs.

That statement refers to “adding another layer of safety” and the desire to “create a visual way to help identify who is on our campus as any given time - including visitors to campus.”

It doesn’t offer specific rationale for the approach or why they believe it was needed.