Western University community takes to Thames River for clean-up
More than 40 people from the Western University community participated in a clean-up Sunday near the Thames River.
The group spent the day picking up trash they found on-campus and along the river into Gibbons Park.
“The pollution that ends up in the river is really harmful for people downstream, such as First Nations,” said Brendon Samuels, the sustainability coordinator of Western University Society of Graduate Students. “So this event in particular focused on cleaning up fishing line as well as other trash.
Samuels said during the group efforts they found the most common trash they collected were PPE like single use facemasks as well as food wrappers and coffee cups.
Samuels hopes Sunday’s efforts will encourage others to pick up any litter they may see lying around and adds if others want to get involved in local environmental clean-up initiatives they can head to antlerriverrally.ca.
-
-
Consultant hired for preliminary Ring Road rail relocation designA consulting firm has been selected to help the City of Regina relocate rail lines that cross Ring Road.
-
Police investigating after woman reports sexual assault on Saanich trailSaanich police are searching for a man after a woman reported being sexually assaulted on the Colquitz River Trail last week.
-
Woman in 90s dies, 44 COVID-19 hospitalizations reported in Windsor-EssexThe Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting one new death and 264 new high-risk COVID-19 cases over the past three days.
-
Dr. Verna Yiu leaving Alberta Health Services, new president and CEO soughtAlberta Health Service's has announced the departure of president and CEO Dr. Verna Yiu as the health-care system shifts to pandemic recovery and renewal.
-
Evidence of unmarked graves would halt garden project at site of former Vancouver orphanage: park boardThe site of a former orphanage, now earmarked for a new community garden, will undergo archaeological assessment for evidence of unmarked graves, Vancouver's park board decided.
-
First annual Perogy-Fest raising funds for Ukrainian aidThe new event is aimed at paying homage to southern Manitoba’s strong Ukrainian heritage, while raising funds for the Canadian Red Cross’s Ukrainian humanitarian crisis fund.
-
LHSC reporting 47 COVID-19 inpatients Monday, 229 staff members infectedThe number of COVID-19 patients being treated for COVID-19 at London Health Sciences Centre (LHSC) is increasing.
-
One killed, three injured in Highway 69 crashA two-vehicle crash on Highway 69 about 70 kilometres north of Parry Sound killed one and sent three others to hospital Sunday night, police say.