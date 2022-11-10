Western University faculty in position to strike
The possibility of a strike is being talked about amongst faculty members at London, Ont.’s Western University.
According to the University of Western Faculty Association, the union — representing about 1,500 faculty members —voted 91 per cent in favour of strike action if sufficient progress at the bargaining table is not made.
The union is looking for job security for part-time faculty, a response to a proposal for health benefits for part-time faculty, and relieving the heavy workload on all faculty.
The union says they are in a position to strike as of Nov. 13, adding in a tweet that port-a-potties have been installed around campus, in preparation for possible strike action.
On Tuesday, union members began training as picket line captains with colleagues from Wilfred Laurier University and Fanshawe College.
UWOFA will be in a legal strike position as of November 13.
