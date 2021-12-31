iHeartRadio

Western University head taking sudden leave after heart concern

Western University President Alan Shepard is seen in London, Ont. in this file photo.

Western University President Alan Shepard is taking a leave of absence after an "unexpected cardiac issue."

The school tweeted Friday that Shepard required immediate attention.

Shepard joined Western University as president and vice-chancellor in July 2019 after heading up Montreal's Concordia University for seven years.

Interim Provost and Vice-President (Academic) Sarah Prichard will be acting president for the coming weeks.

More information is expected to be released when it is available.

More information will be shared with the #WesternU community shortly.

— Western University (@WesternU) December 31, 2021
12