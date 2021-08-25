Western University in London, Ont. eliminates option for regular COVID-19 testing

Western University in London, Ont. and its related colleges is strengthening its COVID-19 vaccination policy by eliminating the option for regular testing, in lieu of being vaccinated.

Only those with a medical or Ontario Human Rights Code exemption will be eligible for the regular, twice-a-week testing in order to be physically on campus this fall.

The update, expected to be released later this week, follows a recent Council of Ontario Medical Officers of Health (COMOH) letter strongly recommending mandatory vaccinations in all postsecondary institutions in the province.

“The virus will continue to circulate this fall and it is important to create the conditions that will allow students to return to in-person education and the postsecondary sector to operate with appropriate public health measures in place during the COVID pandemic,” said COMOH chair Charles Gardner, in his letter to Ontario university and college presidents.

According to a statement, Western says it aims to further increase vaccination rates among its community members with the enhanced policy, which takes effect Sept. 7 and applies to all students, faculty, staff and visitors to campus.

A recent survey completed by approximately 31,000 members of Western’s community, found nearly 90 per cent of respondents are fully vaccinated, and more than half of those remaining plan to get their COVID-19 vaccines by September.

Western’s on-campus vaccination and testing centre continues to be open to all students, faculty and staff.