Western University investigating several alleged sexual violence incidents inside residences

Western University is looking into alleged incidents of gender-based or sexual violence in a student residence.

In a letter sent out to Medway-Sydenham Hall residents, published in the Western Gazette student newspaper Sunday, residence life coordinator Jacob Clarke says, "We are currently following up with information - that has come forward and will be utilizing campus and community resources such as campus safety and emergency services and London Police Services as needed. We wish to ensure that follow up occurs with anyone who has experienced harm."

A number of students have commented on various social media platforms -- alleging up to 30 female students were allegedly drugged and sexually assaulted.

Chris Alleyne, Western University’s associate vice-president of housing and ancillary services issued a statement to CTV News Sunday.

"We are actively investigating reports from this weekend and have taken some immediate steps to ensure student safety, including an increased presence of special constables on campus and an increased presence of staff and security in the residences"

"I want to be very clear: sexual violence will not be tolerated. Nothing is more important than the safety and welfare of our campus community. As part of Western’s policy on gender-based and sexual violence, we assess and act immediately on any reports of sexual violence," he added.

Police have not commented on the matter.