Western University names its 24th chancellor

A pillar of the community for decades and a Western graduate, Kelly Meighen will serve as Western University’s 24th chancellor, the university announced on Wednesday.

According to a release from Western, Meighen will be the university’s 24th chancellor effective July 1, 2023 for a four-year term. She is a graduate of the university, having studied psychology and graduating in 1971.

Meighen’s philanthropy and dedication to the community spans decades, and since 1990 has served as the president of the Meighan Family Foundation. In addition she has chaired the Centre for Addiction and Mental Health (CAMH) board of trustees, the CAMH Foundation, McGill University’s Academic Advising and Mentoring Advisory Board and the Stratford Festival.

She has also held board positions with Evergreen, Jack.org, Upper Canada College, the Wellesley Hospital, Huron University College and The Royal Conservatory of Music.

Through these efforts, Meighen “has made a profound impact on youth mental health, the arts, and non-profit governance in Canada.”

“We are so fortunate to have Kelly serve as our next chancellor,” Western President Alan Shepard said. “Kelly is highly regarded by the leaders she has supported and worked with across multiple organizations, including Western, where she’s made valuable contributions as a board member, chair of the development and fundraising committee and as vice-president of Western’s Alumni Association.”

With her term set to last the next four years, Meighen is ready to get to work.

“I’m absolutely thrilled to take on this role,” she said. “I look forward to reconnecting with Western and representing the university from different perspectives. My first job will be to arm myself with information so I can be an effective and supportive advocate, in whatever way the university needs.”

With her degree in psychology and background with CAMH and Jack.org, Meighen will bring her knowledge to Western’s students.

“People of all ages need help,” she said. “When I look back on my own experience, there was no discussion about your emotional health or the right words to describe how you were struggling. But over the past 15 years it has become a critical issue, with an expectation that universities should help address it.”

Meighen added, “We need to be asking, ‘How are you as a student? How are you as a student body? And how are you managing in this world?’”

Meighen’s connections to Western also goes back decades, with her father Richard Dillon serving as the university’s first dean of engineering. Western is also where her father met Meighen’s mother, Elizabeth Dempsey.

According to Meighen, her parents were her inspiration and instilled in her a sense of “optimism and hope.”

“I was lucky to have two very supportive parents, who were great role models,” she said.

Meighen is also the recipient of numerous awards and accolades, including an honorary degree from Western in 2013, the Queen’s Golden Jubilee and Queen’s Diamond Jubilee medals in 2022 and 2012 respectively, and Philanthropist of the Year in 2008.

As chancellor, Meighen will serve as the university’s honorary and symbolic head, and will preside over convocations, and serve as a voting member of the board of governors, university senate, and other committees.

She was elected unanimously to the position by an electoral board comprised of board members, faculty, staff, alumni and a student.

Meighen will be the fourth woman to hold the position at Western University.

“She’s also a great humanitarian, moved to improve the health and wellbeing of others,” added Shepard.