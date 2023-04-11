Western University president recommits to London, Ont. during first-time event

Even though it is renowned worldwide, Western University is looking to engage with London and recommit to working with local partners.

That was the key message Tuesday, as the school — founded in the Forest City in 1878 — hosted 600 community leaders.

“Welcome to what I’m calling the ‘Western County Fair,’” stated President Dr. Alan Shepard as he addressed the crowd at the RBC Convention Centre.

Shepard was the keynote speaker at the ‘Engage Western’ event, which also heard from Western researchers and diversity and Indigenous program leaders.

Afterward, Western departments were showcased in trade-style show booths.

Shepard told CTV News London the overall goal is to be more accessible to London.

He also wants to quell any belief the university has forgotten its roots.

“If you want to be a world-class university, which we do and we are, you also need to remember who sponsors you and who hosts you, and who are your neighbours,” he said.

In a switch from some of his predecessors, Shepard did not shy away from the challenges of being neighbours.

He spoke of Western’s party reputation and gatherings off campus.

“Student parties, particularly street parties, of course its part of the story for a day or two, but it’s not the whole story. So, what I was trying to do this morning was illustrate to the community all the amazing things Western offers to the community,” he said.

And that includes business. Shepard stated Volkswagen’s (VW) new EV battery plant will be a win, not only for the community but also for Western. He said the institution is busy preparing the next generation of engineers to intern and work at the plant.

But of course, not all students will join VW.

Peter White, executive director of government relations and strategic partnerships, states that is why Western needs London and London needs Western.

And White said the so-called “Western County Fair” trade show is just the beginning of a broader partnership.

“This is a great way for us to speak to the community and tell them about the great areas we’re working in,” he said. “Whether it is a social science, engineering, or medicine and how those students can be engaged in the community.”