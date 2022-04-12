Western mourns one of its students in fatal pedestrian collision

Western University has identified a young woman who died in a pedestrian involved collision Monday as one of its students.

In a statement to CTV News, Western President and Vice Chancellor Alan Shepard said he is “terribly saddened to share that Maija Nenonen, an Honours Business Administration student in her first year at the Ivey School of Business, was the victim of the tragic traffic incident off-campus yesterday afternoon.”

The statement went on to say that Maija was originally from Sault Ste. Marie, and that “she is remembered as a strong member of our community who gave generously of her time to support others.”

Police say at 1:15 p.m. Monday afternoon crews responded to a collision involving a female pedestrian in the 900 block of Western Road. Cst. Sandasha Bough said the investigation is extensive and ongoing.

“Members of the traffic management unit have a very lengthy and complex investigation ahead of them. And this was a tragic situation. We are looking for anyone who may have seen or heard anything to please come forward. Witness statements are always valuable in relation to any investigation,” she said.

Police added that the driver remained on scene. Witnesses tell CTV News the incident involved a pickup truck and a trailer carrying landscaping equipment.

Some students who live along Western Road are still trying to come to terms with the tragedy. Ally Martinello and Ana Severt watched the aftermath of the unsettling incident unfold from their apartment directly across the road.

“Things keep happening to students. We know that this was probably an accident but it’s still scary ‘cause it could just be one of us, or one of our friends one day. And it’s really scary to think about because our parents sent us here thinking that we would be safe, in a safe environment surrounded by other students, and we keep hearing about all these things on the news and it just doesn’t make us feel safe,” said Severt.

While the incident happened in a parking lot, Martinello said Western Road becomes very busy, with traffic often moving at a high rate of speed, saying, “It’s ridiculous because we live right there and you always hear people speeding down this road.”

"On behalf of the entire Western community, I offer my heartfelt condolences to Maija’s family as well as to her friends, classmates and all who knew her. While I know that words can give little consolation at a time of deep grief, we join in mourning their loss," Shepard said in his statement.

The school is offering supports to both students and employees.

The #WesternU community is shocked and saddened by the news of the tragic death on Western Road. Details are continuing to emerge. In the meantime, we offer our deepest condolences to the family and friends of those who are affected. We are never prepared for this kind of loss.