Western University releases report on gender-based sexual violence

Western University is introducing new measures to address gender-based and sexual violence (GBSV) on campus.

“We have listened to our campus community and our expert partners. Together with them, we want to be leaders in the work to prevent gender-based violence from happening on university campuses and throughout society,” said Western President Alan Shepard.

Steps the university is taking in include fully re-evaluating Orientation Week (OWeek) activities, appointing a special advisor to address campus culture and safety and requiring all incoming students to complete gender-based and sexual violence prevention and awareness training before arriving on campus.

According to the university, the actions address recommendations from an independent review following allegations of sexual violence on social media Sept. 10-11, as well as a report from the university’s internal action committee on GBSV to look at root causes of GBSV and propose the continued path forward.