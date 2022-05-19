Western University releases report on gender-based sexual violence
Western University is introducing new measures to address gender-based and sexual violence (GBSV) on campus.
“We have listened to our campus community and our expert partners. Together with them, we want to be leaders in the work to prevent gender-based violence from happening on university campuses and throughout society,” said Western President Alan Shepard.
Steps the university is taking in include fully re-evaluating Orientation Week (OWeek) activities, appointing a special advisor to address campus culture and safety and requiring all incoming students to complete gender-based and sexual violence prevention and awareness training before arriving on campus.
According to the university, the actions address recommendations from an independent review following allegations of sexual violence on social media Sept. 10-11, as well as a report from the university’s internal action committee on GBSV to look at root causes of GBSV and propose the continued path forward.
-
N.S. community paramedic program benefiting patient careThree years after launching, a community-based paramedic program in Nova Scotia has changed the way some patients receive care.
-
-
Ex-wife of Winnipeg man charged in 'horrifically grisly' death granted protection order, court records showA review of court records paints a disturbing picture of a Winnipeg man now charged in what the Winnipeg Police Service (WPS) has described as the “horrifically grisly” homicide of a young Indigenous woman in North Kildonan.
-
Vancouver Island woman searching for missing dog who's trained to help with her diabetesA Vancouver Island woman is desperately searching for her missing dog, who can help with her diabetes in an emergency.
-
Second-degree murder charges laid in Edmonton Chinatown deathsA 36-year-old man was charged with two counts of second-degree murder Friday after two men, both in their 60s, were killed in central Edmonton on Wednesday.
-
Deadly fire under investigation in GeorginaOne person died when a fire broke out at a home in Georgina.
-
WHO calls emergency meeting as monkeypox cases cross 100 in EuropeThe World Health Organization was due to hold an emergency meeting on Friday to discuss the recent outbreak of monkeypox, a viral infection more common to west and central Africa, after more than 100 cases were confirmed or suspected in Europe.
-
Drivers in northern Ontario hit the road for the holiday weekendThe May long weekend is upon us and northern Ontarians didn't waste time Friday hitting the road and getting to their camp or cottage.
-
Alberta Mounties catch man with the golden gunA Strathmore, Alta. man is facing several charges after police say he broke into a gun club and store and stole several firearms, including a gold-coloured handgun.