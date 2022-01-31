Western University's Northern Tornadoes Project confirms 100 tornadoes last year
Western University’s Northern Tornadoes Project (NTP) verified 100 twisters in 2021 out of the 400 severe weather events it studied that year.
The verified count of tornadoes NTP documented in Canada jumped by a whopping 170 per cent.
In 2020, NTP verified 77 tornadoes, increasing the verified count at the time by 166 per cent.
“We are detecting and documenting many tornadoes now that would have been missed in the past, and therefore getting a much clearer picture of the tornado climatology of the country, and the tornado risk in each region,” said Gregory Kopp with ImpactWX at Western.
“Canadians also need better predictions for these events, particularly for public alerting, and our investigations are an important part of achieving that goal.”
In 2021, the NTP conducted 340 planet satellite surveys, 52 ground surveys, 48 drone surveys and 18 aircraft surveys.
The NTP looks to better detect tornadoes and climate change implications in order to keep Canadians safe.
The NTP annual report for 2021 can be found here.
-
What to expect from the 'Freedom Convoy' protest todayTrucks and demonstrators associated with the "Freedom Convoy" protest against public health measures meant to curb the spread of COVID-19 will remain in the capital for another day, though police say the size of the demonstration is starting to shrink.
-
Calgary snowboarder Liam Gill last-minute addition to Canadian team in BeijingA Calgary snowboarder is Beijing-bound.
-
Tim Stutzle finds OT winner as Senators edge Oilers 3-2Tim Stutzle scored a picture-perfect overtime goal as the Ottawa Senators beat the Edmonton Oilers 3-2 Monday night.
-
New virtual restaurant opens in SudburyThere’s a new venture in Sudbury, Sparks Diner, which opened at the beginning of January.
-
Alberta comes up short at Scotties in 10-5 defeat to Team Canada's EinarsonKerri Einarson, the two-time defending Scotties champion, stayed undefeated with a 10-5, eight-end win over Alberta's Laura Walker.
-
'No idea why': Qualified B.C. nurses not getting shifts as hospitals short-staffedThe B.C. Nurses’ Union is questioning why nurses aren’t being called upon to fill scores of job postings at a time hospitals are short-staffed, scheduled surgeries continue to be postponed, and COVID-19 hospitalizations are at an all-time high.
-
Police investigate construction equipment theft in WaterlooWaterloo Regional Police are investigating the theft of a “skid steer” in the area of Waterloo Park.
-
Controversial B.C. wolf cull approved for another 5 yearsB.C. has quietly renewed plans to continue a controversial wolf cull intended to protect declining caribou populations. The decision comes despite a recent government survey where a majority told the province they did not agree with the program.
-
Broader 'vacant home strategy' pitched over simply a tax on empty homesCouncil may tread slowly before deciding to charge a vacancy tax on empty homes in London, Ont.