Western University set to host national forum on reconciliation

Western University will be hosting a national forum on reconciliation.

In close collaboration with Indigenous communities in the City of London and surrounding region, the school will be hosting the seventh annual Building Reconciliation Forum in June 2022, aimed at advancing social and institutional transformation within Indigenous education and the work of Truth and Reconciliation.

“Our goal is for forum participants to become further equipped with a deeper understanding of what institutions of higher learning can do to advance the work and impact of reconciliation,” said Christy R. Bressette, Western’s first vice-provost and associate vice-president. “We anticipate that the forum will raise critical issues pertaining to Indigeneity in higher education, outline ways of addressing them, and provide concrete steps for postsecondary institutions to undertake.”

According to a release from the school, the forum will support participants in exploring critical issues related to universities’ response to the Truth and Reconciliation Commission’s Calls to Action and Indigenizing the academy by sharing and discussing innovative ideas and promising practices.

Plans are underway to develop a culturally relevant forum agenda which will include keynote speakers, talking circles, and workshops.