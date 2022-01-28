Western University set to return to in-person with several measures in place

It’s back to class for Western University students on Monday, as the school prepares for the resumption of in-person learning.

Fourth year honours psychology student Facundo Lodol says he just received his booster vaccine at an on-campus clinic, and he’s looking forward to in-person learning.

“I think they’re very aware of how to manage what’s going on, and I think for that reason I feel safe. Especially if people are getting vaccinated I think the risk goes down and I think the opportunity to actually learn and engage with other students will be great.”

Monday’s return to in-person learning includes second, third, and fourth year students, along with professional programs. First years are not scheduled to return until Feb. 28.

Acting provost and Vice President Academic John Doerksen says the staggered return is to minimize COVID transmission, especially in congregate settings like residences.

“The decision is driven by our concern around safety, particularly again the residence situation. But I do understand the disappointment. We’re also hearing from some students who would rather not return as well. The general message is that we are taking direction from public health on this return to campus, and being quite measured in our return.”

Under Western’s return plan study areas have been set up across campus, sport and recreation reopens to in-person programming, and varsity teams resume training. Also, libraries are open with altered hours, and research continues with existing protocols.

Middlesex London acting Medical Officer of Health Dr. Alex Summers says the measures are only as good as how well they’re followed- both on and off campus.

“The risk on campus can be regulated through some of these regulations and interventions. The risk off campus is harder to control, and that’s really, truly in the hands of the students.”