Western University students demand change after professor uses racial slur during lecture

Law students at Western University are demanding change after a professor used a racial slur during a lecture earlier this week.

During a first-year law lecture on Tuesday, a professor was explaining the specifics of a legal case that used the N word. While explaining the case to her students, the professor read the word aloud in its entirety.

According to Jaidyn McEwan, president of the Western Black Law Students Association, this was an upsetting event for students.

“So I found out through the first year students in the class there was you know, a lot of upset that happened from not only the Black law Students but all of the students involved," she says.

A recording of that part of the lecture was provided to CTV News London, as well with Dean of the Faculty of Law Erika Chamberlain, who also shared the students' concerns with the professor.

“The professor apologized to the class for what happened on Tuesday, and I also spoke to the class about my concerns and to share my support for them, and to commit to them that we are going to make things better,” she explains.

The Western Black Law Students Association released a statement to all faculty and students at the law school, and believe the administration is taking the situation seriously, but want to see better training for faculty and staff.

But for McEwan, there was no point in using the word and hopes the incident can be used as a learning opportunity.

“I think it's important for, you know, staff, faculty, students to know that in no circumstances is acceptable for a non-Black person to use that word, and that…it doesn't convey meaning and you know, to enhance the educational setting at all,” says McEwan.

The school says it wants to first ensure that the concerns of the students are addressed, and support students that are hurting through counselling, but also to take more steps in the future.

Chamberlain adds that everyone should, “Work together to have an action plan to make sure that our classrooms are safe. And respectful places for students to learn."

When asked if the professor would face and disciplinary action, the school told CTV News London the professor has apologized to the class and is taking steps to better educate herself about presenting sensitive material to the class.