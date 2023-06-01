Western University to install 74 new EV charging stations
Multi-Media Journalist
Fiona Robertson
It’ll soon be easier to charge your electric vehicle (EV) at Western University.
Over the next two years, 74 new EV charging stations will be installed across the campus.
“Embracing the adoption of EV charging on campus is another way Western is demonstrating leadership in sustainability, and our commitment to a net-zero future,” said Heather Hyde, Western’s director of sustainability.
Western has pledged to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 45 per cent over 2005 levels by 2030 and reach net-zero emissions for campus operations by 2050.
Natural Resources Canada will be investing $460,000, and Western will be investing $995,400.
Currently, there are only six charging stations at the University.
-
Calgary father, son arrested for child sexual exploitation, assault, extortionA Calgary father and son face a lengthy list of criminal charges after being arrested in connection with the sexual exploitation, assault and extortion of multiple teen girls.
-
3 suspects facing charges after drugs, cash and vehicles seized in Kelowna: RCMPMounties in Kelowna say they made a “huge dent” in the local drug trade after a large seizure of drugs, cash and vehicles last month.
-
N.B. sending additional fire crews to Nova Scotia as record-breaking fire remains out of controlMore New Brunswick fire crews are set to travel to Nova Scotia in the coming days to help fight ongoing forest fires.
-
Outdoor patio return to downtown Sudbury amid the hot weatherThere will be a lot of music, revelry and fun in downtown Sudbury on Friday evening as the Downtown Sudbury Business Improvement Association launches its 'Ultimate Summer Kick-Off' Party. For many, it also marks the unofficial start to patio season.
-
Defence concludes closing summations in Windsor murder trialThe defence has completed its closing summations in an ongoing Windsor murder trial involving the shooting death of 20-year-old Madisen Gingras in April of 2020.
-
'Many, many lives turned upside down' by wildfires: N.S. premierNova Scotia’s premier says the “historic” wildfires in the province have caused a “breath-taking amount of damage.”
-
Notorious serial killer Paul Bernardo moved to medium-security prison in QuebecNotorious serial rapist and killer Paul Bernardo has been moved to a medium-security prison in Quebec this week, a source tells CTV News Toronto.
-
B.C. giving $4.5 million to upgrade Canuck Place Children's HospiceThe British Columbia government has announced $4.5 million in new funding for Canuck Place to renovate and upgrade the Vancouver children's hospice.
-
London, Ont. offering free rec swim passes & transportation amid Thames Pool closureThe City of London, Ont. has announced that outdoor pools are set to open on July 1.