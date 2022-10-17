Western University to uphold masking policy
Western University announced Monday it will be maintaining its masking policy until the end of the fall term.
A news release from the university said the decision was made after consultation with the community and medical experts.
“This decision is driven by our desire to protect the in-person learning environment. We also want individuals who are at a greater risk to remain safe in class,” officials said.
Medical-grade (ASTM level 3) masks will continue to be required inside instructional spaces such as classrooms, labs and seminars.
One change the university has made to its policy is leaders of research labs may make their own decisions regarding masking based on their lab specific environments.
University officials said safety ambassadors will monitor classes to ensure COVID-19 protocols are being followed.
Masks are still available in Western library locations and new mask dispenser are also located near some of the schools largest classrooms.
Officials remind all to stay home if they are sick and to take time to rest before returning to campus.
