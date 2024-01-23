WestJet acquires 5 new Boeing 737 Max 8 planes for its fleet

WestJet's fleet is growing after the company announced Tuesday it would be leasing five brand new Boeing aircraft.

In a news release, the company said the addition of the new planes would add to its capacity and provide the opportunity for more "affordable and diverse air travel options" for guests.

"As Canada's coast-to-coast leisure champion and western home carrier, the continued expansion of our fleet in tandem with our low-cost foundation is a key accelerator of our growth strategy," said Mike Scott, executive vice-president and chief financial officer of WestJet Group, in a release.

The new acquisitions, which are being made available through leasing agreements with CDB Aviation and Avolon, are part of an orderbook of 22 Boeing 737 Max 8 aircraft and 62 additional planes expected to be added to WestJet's fleet before the end of 2028.

"CDB Aviation values our expanding relationship with WestJet and we are pleased to be able to support the airline's fleet expansion in an environmentally friendly manner as we lease these three new fuel-efficient B737-8 aircraft direct from our orderbook," said Jie Chen, CDB Aviation's chief executive officer.

The order for the planes comes after a number of mechanical issues involving Boeing aircraft, including a 747-8 that had an engine malfunction on Jan. 18 and a situation where the emergency exit door on an Alaska Airlines' 737 Max 9 plane blew out shortly after takeoff from Portland, Oregon.

WestJet expects to receive the newest order of planes in early 2025.