WestJet adds new flights from Detroit

WestJet is introducing new routes, including non-stop flights between Detroit and Calgary.

WestJet announced Thursday that new service to Detroit Metropolitan Airport will start this summer. Service will begin on May 26, 2023, and operate up to 5 times weekly during peak travel periods. More information can be found here.

WestJet already announced in March that it will be increasing the frequency of flights between Windsor International Airport and Calgary.

The airline plans to offer three weekly flights between June 15 and June 29, bumping that up to daily flights starting June 29 through to Sept. 5.

The company said Thursday it is introducing 20 new routes and three new destinations between Western Canada and the United States, including new non-stop service to Washington, Detroit and Minneapolis, with new routes added to Atlanta, Austin, Chicago, Nashville and Seattle.

WestJet Group CEO Alexis von Hoensbroech provided the update on Thursday as part of a State of the Airline address to the Calgary Chamber of Commerce.

"I want to be clear on this point, we will be growing in the East. Our growth in the East will focus on point-to-point travel to Western Canada, and all elements of leisure travel. WestJet's position as Eastern Canada's leisure airline will be further strengthened once the acquisition of Sunwing is concluded," von Hoensbroech.

The carrier is also expanding direct flights with a 13 per cent increase in total capacity between Eastern and Western Canada, including new or resumed nonstop routes from:

Edmonton to London, Moncton, Charlottetown, Ottawa and Montreal; Calgary to Thunder Bay, Quebec City and Moncton; Vancouver to Halifax, and resumed flights to Montreal; and Comox, B.C. to Toronto.