WestJet adjusts prices, flight schedule amid Yellowknife evacuation efforts

WestJet says it's adjusting prices and adding capacity to help with evacuation efforts in Yellowknife.

Residents of the city and two nearby First Nations have been ordered out by noon Friday while crews fight fires that have already forced thousands to evacuate.

The airline says it's added an extra recovery flight scheduled for Thursday between Yellowknife and Calgary, and added larger aircraft to operate previously scheduled flights between the cities.

It says it has adjusted fare classes to avoid price escalation and has announced flexible guidelines for changes and cancellations for all guests travelling to Yellowknife between Aug. 17 and 22.

WestJet says it has increased its limits on pets in cabins so that more guests can bring pets onboard.

The airline says it has proactively cancelled six flights on Friday and Saturday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 17, 2023.