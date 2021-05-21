WestJet airport staff in Calgary and Vancouver unionize

WestJet front desk agents and baggage staff at the two largest airports in Western Canada are now unionized following approval from the Canada Industrial Relations Board.

As of Friday, 320 of the airline's airport agents at Calgary International Airport and 211 at Vancouver International Airport are now members of Unifor.

"Today these workers have gained a voice in their workplace during a challenging time in their industry. WestJet workers are dedicated employees who have a great deal to offer as the airline moves forward," said Unifor national president Jerry Dias in a statement released Friday.

"With the sale of their airline almost two years ago and the impact of the pandemic on all airlines over the past year, it is vital that workers have a voice in the future of this company."

The 531 newly unionized members include staff currently working, as well as those who were laid off in response to the COVID-19 pandemic's impact on air travel.

Unifor represents more than 16,000 workers in the airline industry.