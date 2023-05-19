WestJet and pilots reach deal but some flights remain cancelled

WestJet and its pilots have reached a tentative deal, averting a work stoppage that would have created long weekend chaos.

While some flights are still scheduled to take-off, many remain cancelled.

More than 100 WestJet flights were cancelled ahead of the potential strike that was scheduled to begin Friday.

Before that could happen, the airline and its pilots union reached a last-minute deal.

Halifax Stanfield Airport said it is expecting flights to return to their normal schedule.

“WestJet has committed that they are going to ramp back up operations as quickly as they can to get those passengers on their way,” explained Tiffany Chase, Halifax Stanfield Airport spokesperson.

“I’d say we’d see it in full operation by Sunday,” said John Gradeck, a lecturer at McGill University’s School of Aviation Management.

“Today, they’re probably going to be cancelling 20 per cent of their flights. Tomorrow probably about 10 per cent. Most of the aircrafts should be either on their way or in a position to operate their schedules.”

Both rescheduled and cancelled flights are affecting passengers in different ways.

Arshdeep Singh is among the WestJet passengers whose scheduled flight to Edmonton on Thursday was cancelled.

He said after travelling four hours from Sydney, he learned that his flight had been cancelled.

With the assistance of a WestJet employee, Singh booked a trip to his destination for the following day, but when he arrived Friday he was told the ticket was cancelled.

“They sent me a confirmation and in the morning they said I don’t have any flight or booking and that they are not able to refund me because they said if I want a refund I have to talk with them again,” he said.

Singh said he just wants a ticket so he can attend his first family reunion in five years.

“I’m feeling really bad right now and low,” said Singh. “I don’t know which place I need to go. I came to the airport [and] I called them. I tried everything.”

Arshdeep Singh said after this, he will think twice before booking with WestJet. “Maybe I need to pay the 700 to get there but I am just feeling dumb as well [over] why I choose that WestJet flight.”

Halifax Stanfield Airport said that it did have a few aircrafts parked at the airport overnight that will return to normal operations as flights resume.

