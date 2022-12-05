WestJet announces new flights from Calgary to Tokyo, Barcelona and Edinburgh

WestJet is set to takeoff to Tokyo in the spring. The Calgary-based airline announced Monday morning its first non-stop flights to Asia and additions to its European offerings, with routes to Edinburgh and Barcelona.

The first of the flights from Calgary to Tokyo's Narita International Airport will start at the end of April. WestJet's 787 Dreamliners will fly to Japan three times a week.

"It's a remarkable moment for our company and, I think, truly for Calgary. A couple of years ago we announced our first flights to Europe and today is the day we announce our first flight to an Asian destination," said Alexis von Hoensbroech, WestJet's chief executive.

"Tokyo will be a destination that will see more passengers coming from the destination than going to the destination. So this is great for tourism in Albertan and also, hopefully, for us," he said.

The company says it is preparing for broader expansion within Canada and North America over the coming months. WestJet plans to expand its capacity from Calgary by more than 25 per cent in 2023.

"What's particularly exciting about today's announcement is that we are truly a global destination," said Travel Alberta CEO David Goldstein.

"Having direct flights from those key global markets are important for business travel, leisure travel, visiting friends and family. It's going to be a huge stimulus to rebuild the visitor economy here in Alberta," added Goldstein.

The airline also increased the frequency of flights from Calgary to London, Rome, Paris and Dublin.

With files from The Canadian Press.