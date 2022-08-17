WestJet app data breach reveals other people's personal information
CTVNewsCalgary.ca Digital Producer
Stephen Hunt
WestJet says it's investigating a technical glitch on its app that allowed users to see other people's profiles.
CTV News first learned of the issue Wednesday afternoon from a viewer and a Twitter post that indicated that once you logged on to the airline's app, you could see the personal information of other WestJet app users.
Ummm @WestJet why can I see random peoples personal information when logging into MY WestJet app!?! pic.twitter.com/C49tSa6iXy— M K (@Mikayla_em) August 17, 2022
The airline said it became aware of the issue just before 4 p.m. Wednesday and that the issue was resolved about 35 minutes later.
WestJet has not provided any more details about the data breach.
The Calgary-based airline apologized to its customers.
With files from Camilla di Giuseppe
-
Majority of people with Omicron don't know they have it: studyA new study has found that more than half of people infected with the Omicron variant of COVID-19 were unaware they had it.
-
Homicide unit investigating death in central Edmonton: EPSEdmonton Police are investigating the death of a man in central Edmonton
-
Sweden and Finland join Canada in world junior hockey semifinalsEmil Andrae broke a tie midway through the third period and Sweden beat Latvia 2-1 on Wednesday to reach the world junior hockey semifinals.
-
Canada sends Switzerland home, moves on to world junior semisLogan Stankoven had two goals and an assist and Canada beat Switzerland 6-3 on Wednesday night in the world junior hockey quarterfinals.
-
Veterans Association Food Bank raffles trappers cabin to save livesIt's a fully insulated three by four metre cabin and they'll deliver it to the winner anywhere in the province - but the shelter and safety the little trappers shack provides goes far beyond its four walls.
-
Junction East project received new federal fundingA funding announcement from the Government of Canada and the Federation of Canadian Municipalities (FCM), on Wednesday, was aimed at cutting pollution and designing efficient local infrastructure. (Supplied)
-
BC Liberal leader distances himself, the party from MLA under fire for 'climate denial'The BC Liberal leader is disavowing a party MLA for a post on social media denying that carbon dioxide is driving human-caused climate change.
-
Do you recognize this man? Abbotsford police release sketch of attempted child abduction suspectSuspect sketch released in Abbotsford attempted child abduction
-
Crews rescue dog with injured paws from North Shore MountainsSearch and rescue crews carried a dog with injured paws to safety on the North Shore Mountains this week, prompting a warning to other hikers with pets.