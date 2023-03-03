WestJet cancels multiple flights with winter storm in Toronto forecast

If you are heading to Toronto on WestJet, or expecting someone to arrive from there Friday night, you will have to wait.

WestJet has cancelled all flights to and from Pearson International Airport – from now, until sometime Saturday morning at least.

It's a pro-active step taken because a major winter storm warning is in effect for southern Ontario.

Seven flights between Toronto and Calgary are affected.

If conditions improve, the airline's operations will return in the morning at a reduced capacity.

Due to a major winter storm warning targeting southern Ontario, WestJet has proactively cancelled all scheduled flights operating to and from @TorontoPearson as of 8:00 p.m. EST this evening, until Saturday morning, pending conditions. https://t.co/iaThCry218

Air Canada has not made the same move, but is advising passengers to check your flight's status before leaving for the airport.

With a winter storm headed for @TorontoPearson, @FlyYOW and @yulaeroport, please check your flight's status before going to the airport at https://t.co/j6Q9rcq8zw. A travel advisory is in effect permitting customers to make flight changes. pic.twitter.com/uiRs9A6mzr