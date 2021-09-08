WestJet employees must be fully vaccinated by Oct. 30 or face suspension, termination

All WestJet employees will have to be fully vaccinated by Oct. 30, the company announced Wednesday.

And all employees hired after that date will have to be vaccinated as a condition of employment.

"Protecting the health and safety of our guests and employees remains our number one priority and vaccinations are our best line of defense," said Mark Porter, WestJet's executive vice-president of people.

"Aviation has been one of the hardest hit industries and we believe requiring all WestJet Group employees to be vaccinated is the right thing to do and ensures the safest travel and work environment for everyone in WestJet’s world."

Accommodations will be made for employees who are unable to be vaccinated due to a medical or other exemption.

Employees who fail to disclose their vaccination status by Sept. 24 or achieve full vaccination by Oct. 30 will face unpaid leave or termination. Testing will not be considered as an alternative.

"The WestJet Group remains committed to building back even stronger to ensure a competitive aviation industry in Canada," said Porter. "Requiring all employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19 is essential to the safe restart of travel across Canada."