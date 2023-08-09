WestJet flight cancelled after 'making contact' with military aircraft on Vancouver Island

A WestJet flight from Vancouver Island to Alberta was cancelled Wednesday after the plane struck a military aircraft.

Officials described the incident involving flight WS 346 as "minor," and said no one was injured.

The plane was set to fly from Comox Valley Airport to Edmonton before "making contact with a parked 19 Wing aircraft on the ramp while taxiing out for departure," according to a statement from WestJet.

"All guests and crew have been safely offloaded," the airline said.

Airport officials told CTV News the passengers returned to the terminal to reschedule their trips to Edmonton, but directed further questions to the Canadian Forces.

According to the Government of Canada website, 19 Wing Comox has a variety of squadrons that take part in search and rescue efforts, and is home to a national training school for search crews.

Members of its Aurora crews also "keep watch over the Pacific Ocean looking for illegal fishing, human trafficking, drugs and pollution in addition to foreign submarines."