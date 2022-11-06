WestJet passengers still facing delays, cancellations after system-wide outage resolved

WestJet is back online after Saturday's system-wide outage, but many passengers are still stranded and questioning how and when they'll get to their destination.

A long line of WestJet passengers could be seen at the Calgary International Airport on Sunday.

Wendy Locke was one of them and said she had been waiting for several hours.

"I'm a fearful flier, to begin with, so this is all causing huge amounts of anxiety," she told CTV News.

Since Saturday morning, Locke and her husband have been trying to get from Thunder Bay to Vancouver to meet their newly born grandson.

"I'm texting my daughter, and she's upset because we're not there, and I'm upset because I'm not there," she said.

"If they book us onto a flight on Tuesday and pay for a hotel, I guess maybe that's some kind of compensation. But it's still not enough to cover missing three days with our grandson."

WestJet said the system-wide outage impacted its operations and ability to relay information to guests, resulting in over 100 cancelled flights on Saturday and another 140 on Sunday.

The airline expects further delays and cancellations as it recovers.

Many passengers say the lack of communication and transparency has been discouraging.

"At least be truthful. Like, I can handle that. You know, your flights are delayed for whatever reason, doesn't really matter. If they're delayed, they're delayed but don't lie to me," said Donna Gibson, who missed her connecting flight in Calgary to Kamloops due to a delay in Edmonton.

Others, like Maggie Pytlak-Strauss, are frustrated but forgiving.

"We know that none of this is their fault and even they are not sure what to do, so the fact that they've been able to do anything for us, we're really grateful," she said.

For some, those efforts don't go far enough.

An Edmonton woman who is supposed to get married in Cancun on Wednesday doesn't know if there will even be a wedding anymore.

"James and I are on our way, but our families aren't, so it just feels really yucky to be going without them, and it's just our day that we envisioned is ruined," said Leanne Houlihan.

The bride-to-be said even if all of their wedding guests do make it there in time, the experience won't be the same.

"We've already missed out on two days of wedding prep and activities and excursions and extending our vacation longer is not an option for us, so that's just time that we are not going to get back," Houlihan said.

Meanwhile, a group of fourth-year students at the University of Saskatchewan have had to cancel their grad trip to Puerto Vallarta.

Eight of them were set to fly out on Saturday, but now, the earliest they'd be able to go is Wednesday.

Eric Sandum, who is from east of Calgary and studies at the U of S College of Agriculture, said a lot of planning and saving went into the trip.

He said getting compensation and reimbursement for the extra costs they've incurred would help, but won't entirely make up for it.

"We're still missing out on a lifetime memory that we'll never get to do again because we're all gone. We're all going our own separate ways after this year. So it's just sad for all of us," Sandum said.

WestJet said accommodation options for all impacted guests will be communicated through email.

An air passenger rights advocate said if WestJet doesn't pay for their hotels and meals and rebook their flights, passengers can take action.

"If they refuse to pay within 30 days, just serve them with small claims court papers. The more people enforce their rights, the more likely WestJet will start behaving differently in the future," said Gabor Lukacs, president of Air Passenger Rights.

"Airlines should be facing significant consequences and hefty fines for breaking passengers' rights. Until it is happening, these kinds of situations are going to happen again and again and again."

WestJet's Chief Operating Officer, Diederik Pen, said right now, the airline is just trying to get passengers on their planes.

"The well-being of our guests is the most important, so as COO, what I'm trying to do with my team is trying to get people back in the air. We offer people ground transport if they need to get to and from places. We offer hotel rooms, rebookings and so on and so forth," he said.

WestJet said it is overwhelmed by people trying to get in touch over the phone, email and social media and asks guests to check its app or website for up-to-date information.

It's also urging guests not to contact them until 72 hours before their flight so that they can help people with imminent travel plans first.