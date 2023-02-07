WestJet pilots at an 'impasse' with airline over contract talks: union
The union representing WestJet pilots says contract negotiations with the airline have been unproductive and federal arbitration may be needed to avert a strike.
ALPA Canada, which represents approximately 1,800 pilots at WestJet and its low-cost subsidiary Swoop, says it has been negotiating with the Calgary-based company since September.
It says the two parties are at an impasse over issues like wages and scheduling.
WestJet pilots first unionized in May 2017, marking a major shift in culture at the famously non-union airline.
The pilots' first union contract, which expired at the end of 2022, was the result of an arbitrated settlement.
That settlement, reached in 2018, averted a threatened pilots' strike, as WestJet pilots had voted in favour of job action after contract talks fell apart.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 7, 2023.
