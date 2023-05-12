WestJet pilots could strike as of Tuesday as talks drag on
WestJet pilots and their employer are continuing to hold talks as the union warns that a walkout could come as early as Tuesday.
The Air Line Pilots Association, which represents some 1,600 flight crew at WestJet and subsidiary Swoop, says it is poised to file a 72-hour strike notice just after midnight.
Bernard Lewall, who heads the union's WestJet contingent, says the workers' issues revolve around job protection, pay and scheduling, with some 340 pilots leaving the carrier over the past year and a half - mostly to other airlines.
WestJet says there have been three times more pilot hires than resignations at its mainline operation this year.
The Calgary-based airline says its pilots are among the best paid in Canada, but that a contract on par with those recently secured by some U.S. pilot groups would be financially unworkable and put the company's future at risk.
Labour shortages continue to plague the aviation industry, with a dearth of workers in areas ranging from air traffic control to ground handling as the sector begins to take off again after the pandemic collapse and travel turmoil over the past year.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 12, 2023.
-
Georgina Fire and Rescue Services receive grant funding to increase public educationGeorgina Fire and Rescue Services received grant funding to purchase an education trailer that will provide "the ability to transport materials safely to their presentations and community events," the release said Friday.
-
Wranglers come up short in opener, dropping 6-3 decision to Coachella ValleyThe Wranglers didn't get off to the start they were hoping for in the AHL Pacific Division Finals, dropping Game 1 6-3 Thursday night.
-
Marine Watch: Data collection systems watching wind and wavesAbout 12 nautical miles offshore Nova Scotia bobs some of the most advanced marine data collection systems on the water, called Coast Scouts. The data collection devices are a combination of solar and battery-powered.
-
Canadian diver charged with University of Utah dorm room rapeA University of Utah diver has been arrested and charged with raping a young woman in her dorm room during the first week of the school year last fall.
-
Woman shot and killed in Toronto condo identifiedA woman who was fatally shot at a Toronto condo building earlier this week has been identified.
-
P.E.I. Tories promise 'bold actions' and 'difficult decisions' in upcoming mandateThe spring session of the Prince Edward Island legislature opened today with a throne speech promising "bold action" and difficult decisions from the re-elected Progressive Conservative government.
-
CRD will no longer accept most wood, carpet and asphalt shingles at landfillThe Capital Regional District is banning several items of waste at the Hartland Landfill in an effort to divert recyclable materials from ending up in the trash.
-
Police credit quick-thinking officer for saving a manWindsor police are crediting quick thinking by their officers to help save a man found lying on the road.
-
Plastic, not paper, health card promised by Alberta NDPUnder an NDP government, Albertans will be able to enjoy new health cards – ones you won't be able to fold in half.