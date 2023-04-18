WestJet pilots vote in favour of strike mandate, could walk before May long weekend
The union representing WestJet pilots says they have voted overwhelmingly in favour of a strike mandate.
The Air Line Pilots Association says the 1,600 WestJet pilots it represents can launch a strike as early as the week leading up to the May long weekend, which typically kicks off the summer travel season for thousands of Canadians whose plans could now be upended.
Bernard Lewall, who heads the union's WestJet contingent, says the workers' issues revolve around job protection, pay and scheduling at the airline and its discount subsidiary Swoop.
He says 95 per cent of pilots voted, with 93 per cent of them in favour of the strike mandate.
WestJet said last month the threat of a strike is a common tactic in negotiations.
Talks continue through the federal conciliation process, which will end April 24 followed by a three-week break, unless the parties agree to extend negotiations.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 18, 2023.
-
Man wanted on warrants after northeast Calgary restaurant break-inOfficers were called to the Shawarma Barlow at 106 Meridian Rd. N.E. around 4 a.m. on April 11.
-
Industry minister asks telecoms for update on service agreement in Toronto subwayCanada's industry minister is calling on the country's major telecom companies to come to an agreement over wireless service in Toronto's subway system.
-
Small community resource centre in southeast Calgary worried about rent increasesA small community resource centre in southeast Calgary says it's worried about keeping the doors open, as it faces rent increases from Calgary Housing Company.
-
Unique alcoholic offering on deck at upcoming Orillia Perch festivalAs officials prepare to host a shortened Perch Festival this year, there's a new offering on deck.
-
Heavy garbage pickup in CBRM still up in the airThe annual heavy garbage pickup is something CBRM residents count on, but no official date has been set yet this year.
-
Plans for Barrie artistic hub unveiledDozens of Barrie residents turned out Wednesday evening to the first of two public meetings focussed on bringing a new performing arts centre to the city.
-
14-year-old charged after alleged threat made to Toronto schoolToronto police arrested and charged a 14-year-old 'after a threat was made to a school' on Wednesday.
-
Fire breaks out in high-rise apartment building in OsborneCrews responded just after 4:30 p.m. to the 500 block of River Avenue and a second alarm was called due to the life safety risks because it was an apartment building.
-
Guelph Storm player named captain of Team Canada at U18 World ChampionshipsA Guelph Storm player has been named captain of Team Canada for the upcoming 2023 IIHF World Under-18 Hockey Championship in Switzerland.