WestJet plane engine catches fire after landing at Toronto Pearson
The engine of a WestJet plane caught fire after landing at Toronto Pearson International Airport Tuesday night, the company has confirmed.
The aircraft from Edmonton touched down at Terminal 3 shortly before 9 p.m., according to flight data, when it experienced a “minor tail pipe fire.”
- Download our app to get local alerts on your device
- Get the latest local updates right to your inbox
A spokesperson for the Canadian airline said crew members were able to put the fire out “immediately” and that no injuries were reported.
“At no point was the safety of our guests or crew at risk and all guests were able to deplane the aircraft normally,” WestJet told CP24 in an email Wednesday morning.
Emergency crews were called to the scene but were not required, a spokesperson added.
The plane has been removed from service following the fire.
The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.
-
Police say whereabouts of 'high-risk domestic offender' unknownThe Stratford Police Service is asking for the public’s help in locating a high-risk domestic offender.
-
Flooding of Bonaparte River means more evacuation orders for Cache Creek, B.C.The risk of flooding has prompted more evacuation orders for residents in the Village of Cache Creek, B.C., as higher temperatures quickly melt of mountain snowpacks.
-
Ottawa firefighters battle house, mattress, and brush fires WednesdayOttawa firefighters responded to three fires Wednesday morning and early afternoon in the east, west, and south ends of the city.
-
Bayfield, Ont. downtown construction ‘almost’ doneBayfield, Ont. is almost back to normal. The final stretch of updated sidewalks are going in this week.
-
Canadian Tire 'not affiliated' with anti-Trudeau party planned in parking lotCanadian Tire said it is not affiliated with an anti-Justin Trudeau party planned in the parking lot of one of its stores this weekend.
-
'This is a bit of a racetrack': Speed limit dropping to 60 km/h on stretch of March Road in KanataOn Wednesday, Council approved a speed reduction on a stretch of March Road between Carling Avenue and Teron Road from 80 km/h to 60 km/h.
-
2 Calgary men charged after Strathmore RCMP seize drugs, cash at check stopTwo Calgary men face charges after a traffic check stop by Strathmore RCMP yielded quantities of cash and drugs.
-
New water feature under construction at Alberta legislature groundsThe former wading pool at the Alberta legislature has now been ripped up, and construction is underway on a new pool.
-
Former NHL legend Dave 'Tiger' Williams arrested following alleged assault: Sask. RCMPDave 'Tiger' Williams, the former NHL legend, was arrested following an alleged incident of uttering death threats and assault, according to Saskatchewan RCMP.