WestJet plane engine catches fire after landing at Toronto Pearson

The engine of a WestJet plane caught fire after landing at Toronto Pearson International Airport Tuesday night, the company has confirmed.

The aircraft from Edmonton touched down at Terminal 3 shortly before 9 p.m., according to flight data, when it experienced a “minor tail pipe fire.”

A spokesperson for the Canadian airline said crew members were able to put the fire out “immediately” and that no injuries were reported.

“At no point was the safety of our guests or crew at risk and all guests were able to deplane the aircraft normally,” WestJet told CP24 in an email Wednesday morning.

Emergency crews were called to the scene but were not required, a spokesperson added.

The plane has been removed from service following the fire.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.