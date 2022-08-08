WestJet resuming direct flights from Regina to three international destinations
Three direct international flights are returning to Regina’s airport this winter.
WestJet is adding non-stop service flights from Regina to Las Vegas, Orlando and Cancun.
The Las Vegas and Cancun routes will begin mid-November with flights offered twice per week.
The Orlando route is scheduled to start up in December and will be offered once per week.
The routes have been suspended for more than two years due to the pandemic.
“This is very exciting for us because the passenger volumes have picked up considerably over the summer, averaging about 75 per cent pre-pandemic levels, but the winter of course has a lot of uncertainty,” James Bogusz, the president and CEO of the Regina Airport Authority, said.
Bogusz added the return of these routes shows confidence in the local market regaining strength.
