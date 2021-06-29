WestJet returns to London International Airport with daily flights

WestJet is back!

Back in February of 2021 London International Airport was down to just one daily flight after WestJet suspended service.

Now signs of a recovery and beginning to show as service returns to the airport.

In a tweet, the airport announced that daily flights to Toronto have resumed and there will be departures to Calgary four days a week.

While its not quite a full return it shows that as restrictions ease Canadians can once again more freely travel.

For more information visit the airports website by following this link.

WestJet is back! Enjoy daily departures to Toronto, and departures four days a week to Calgary. pic.twitter.com/CMW2geRn3z