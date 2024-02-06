WestJet returns to P.E.I. with flights to Toronto, Calgary, Edmonton
WestJet is returning to the Charlottetown Airport this summer, offering direct flights to and from Toronto and non-stop trips to and from Alberta.
According to a Tuesday news release from the Charlottetown Airport Authority, WestJet will have direct flights to the Toronto Pearson Airport every Monday, Friday, and Saturday starting May 17 and lasting until Oct. 17.
WestJet will also have four weekly flights to Calgary and two weekly flights to Edmonton. The Calgary flights will begin May 18 while the Edmonton service will resume on June 12.
According to the release, the Charlottetown Airport saw 402,000 passengers in 2023, which generated more than $100 million in total economic activity on P.E.I.
Last November, WestJet announced it would offer flights from the Halifax Stanfield International Airport to Edinburgh, London (Gatwick), and Dublin starting in the spring.
For more Prince Edward Island news visit our dedicated provincial page.
