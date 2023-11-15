WestJet to launch flights to Iceland in summer 2024
CTVNewsCalgary.ca Senior Digital Producer
Michael Franklin
WestJet has officially announced departure dates for direct flights to Iceland next summer.
Beginning May 15, 2024, travellers will be able to board planes for the Nordic island nation.
Costs range from $490 to $626 per person for departing flights while return flights are between $456 and $636 per person.
The direct flights will end on Sept. 2, 2024.
The Calgary-based airline was granted a licence to operate direct flights to Reykjavik on Oct. 26, on the heels of its announcement to build the Calgary International Airport into a "single global connecting hub" in its network.
Full details on scheduling can be found on WestJet's website.
-
Former Manitoba premier Heather Stefanson leaves door open to exit in the near futureFormer Manitoba premier Heather Stefanson may step down as leader of the Progressive Conservatives sooner than expected.
-
Toronto, one of Canada's loneliest cities – findings from the 2023 Vital Signs Report releasedToronto could be one of the loneliest cities in Canada with nearly four out of 10 residents now reporting having the feeling three or four days a week, a new report suggests.
-
Lyft launches in Kitchener-Waterloo and LondonLyft has expanded its ridesharing service to Kitchener-Waterloo and London.
-
Highways prepared for extreme weather 'new normal,' says B.C. transportation ministerBritish Columbia's transportation minister says 130 kilometres of highway that was severely damaged by flooding two years ago is now more resilient to extreme weather.
-
Inquest to be held in Sudbury man’s 2018 death while in police custodyDr. Harry Voogjarv, the North Region’s supervising coroner, has announced that an inquest will be held into the death of Erkki Mannisto.
-
Calgary's BUMP Festival receives funding from Bloomberg Philanthropies' Asphalt Art InitiativeCalgary's BUMP Festival, which has been responsible for many of the spectacular murals that have transformed downtown into a kind of vertical art gallery, got some love Tuesday from the Bloomberg Asphalt Art Initiative.
-
More competition needed in grocery to help stabilize food prices: FreelandFinance Minister Chrystia Freeland says more competition is needed in Canada's grocery sector as consumers grapple with the rising cost of living.
-
Non-life threatening injuries reported after two-vehicle crash in Middlesex CentreA two-vehicle crash involving a cement truck and an old school bus shut down a highway north of London, Ont. on Wednesday afternoon.
-
Recycling company fined for operating without a licenseA Quebec-based recycling company has been found guilty of violating New Brunswick's salvage dealers licensing act.