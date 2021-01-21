WestJet Airlines will operate the first commercial Boeing 737 Max flight in Canada Thursday since the aircraft was grounded in 2019 following two deadly crashes.

Transport Canada lifted its grounding order for the Max on Wednesday after approving design changes to the plane and requiring pilots to undergo additional training.

WestJet executives will hold a press conference after the morning flight between Calgary and Vancouver.

The event is part of a campaign to reintroduce the Max to service while assuring the public that the plane's safety issues have been addressed.

Air Canada is expected to follow suit on Feb. 1.

Air Canada has already said it will offer passengers booked on a Max the option of changing their flight at no extra charge.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 21, 2021.

