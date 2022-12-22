Westlock man charged with arson in connection to Beaver Lake First Nation fire
CTVNewsEdmonton.ca Digital Producer
Alex Antoneshyn
A 19-year-old man faces an arson charge in relation to a house fire south of Lac La Biche on Dec. 5.
Several people were at the residence on Elinor Lake Road on Beaver Lake First Nation when fire broke out.
The man charged is from Westlock.
He faces one count of aggravated assault and one count of arson – disregard for human life.
He is due in Lac La Biche provincial court on Jan. 16.
